Hanno fatto sognare milioni di fans, ora regalano la novità delle feste 2022

Questo gruppo ha fatto sognare milioni di persone ed appassionati, ed ora regalano finalmente una novità per le feste natalizie del 2022.
Alcuni personaggi rimarranno impressi nella nostra mente per sempre, grazie ai loro film, alle loro canzoni o alle loro imprese sportive.
La vera novità per le feste del 2022 arriva proprio da un gruppo che ha fatto sognare tantissime persone nel mondo. Ora finalmente i fans possono esultare.
La sorpresa delle feste 2022 arriva dal gruppo
I Backstreet Boys hanno inciso il loro primo album di Natale A Very Backstreet Christmas. Dopo aver pubblicato la cover di Last Christmas degli Wham!, la boy band ha distribuito il secondo singolo estratto dal disco, ovvero Christmas in New York.
Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough e Brian Littrell hanno realizzato un progetto discografico natalizio. A più di tre anni di distanza dal predente album DNA, la formazione statunitense è tornata con A Very Backstreet Christmas. Il disco è stato trainato dalla cover di Last Christmas, una delle canzoni più celebri delle festività natalizie.
Ora, i Backstreet Boys hanno lanciato il secondo singolo Christmas in New York, di cui hanno pubblicato anche il videoclip ufficiale su YouTube. Il filmato mostra i cantanti esibirsi sulle note della canzone mentre le loro versioni animate si muovono per le strade della Grande Mela tra corse con i pattini sul ghiaccio e shopping natalizio.
Ecco il testo di Christmas In New York
Lights are in the windows
Snow is on the ground
Seems like everywhere you look
You see an angel hangin’ round
There’s something in the air
You feel it everywhere
A New Year’s knockin’ the door
Every other corner
Santas ring their bells
People take the time to stop and wish each other well
Now everywhere you look
It’s like a picture book
Who could even wish for something more?
Then to spend a Christmas in New York
Church bells in the night
Times Square lit up bright
Skaters in the Plaza after dark
If it’s meant to be
Well then maybe you and me
Could take a carriage ride through Central Park
Down at Rockefeller
The lighting of the tree
Seems like every year it means a little more to me
And seeing the surprise in little childrens’ eyes
Thrilled by what the season has in store
Yes this is Christmas in New York
Church bells in the night
Times Square lit up bright
Whatever’s meant to be
If it’s meant to be
Well then maybe you and me
Could take a carriage ride through Central Park
All the elves are busy
On Macy’s eighth floor
It’s good to know there is still a miracle on 34th
But what I love the most
Is holding you this close
This is what they made the Season for
Those spending Christmas In
Ooohhh another Christmas In
Another Christmas In
New York