Hanno fatto sognare milioni di fans, ora regalano la novità delle feste 2022

Questo gruppo ha fatto sognare milioni di persone ed appassionati, ed ora regalano finalmente una novità per le feste natalizie del 2022.

Alcuni personaggi rimarranno impressi nella nostra mente per sempre, grazie ai loro film, alle loro canzoni o alle loro imprese sportive.

La vera novità per le feste del 2022 arriva proprio da un gruppo che ha fatto sognare tantissime persone nel mondo. Ora finalmente i fans possono esultare.

La sorpresa delle feste 2022 arriva dal gruppo

I Backstreet Boys hanno inciso il loro primo album di Natale A Very Backstreet Christmas. Dopo aver pubblicato la cover di Last Christmas degli Wham!, la boy band ha distribuito il secondo singolo estratto dal disco, ovvero Christmas in New York.

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough e Brian Littrell hanno realizzato un progetto discografico natalizio. A più di tre anni di distanza dal predente album DNA, la formazione statunitense è tornata con A Very Backstreet Christmas. Il disco è stato trainato dalla cover di Last Christmas, una delle canzoni più celebri delle festività natalizie.

Ora, i Backstreet Boys hanno lanciato il secondo singolo Christmas in New York, di cui hanno pubblicato anche il videoclip ufficiale su YouTube. Il filmato mostra i cantanti esibirsi sulle note della canzone mentre le loro versioni animate si muovono per le strade della Grande Mela tra corse con i pattini sul ghiaccio e shopping natalizio.

Ecco il testo di Christmas In New York

Lights are in the windows

Snow is on the ground

Seems like everywhere you look

You see an angel hangin’ round

There’s something in the air

You feel it everywhere

A New Year’s knockin’ the door

Every other corner

Santas ring their bells

People take the time to stop and wish each other well

Now everywhere you look

It’s like a picture book

Who could even wish for something more?

Then to spend a Christmas in New York

Church bells in the night

Times Square lit up bright

Skaters in the Plaza after dark

If it’s meant to be

Well then maybe you and me

Could take a carriage ride through Central Park

Down at Rockefeller

The lighting of the tree

Seems like every year it means a little more to me

And seeing the surprise in little childrens’ eyes

Thrilled by what the season has in store

Yes this is Christmas in New York

Church bells in the night

Times Square lit up bright

Whatever’s meant to be

If it’s meant to be

Well then maybe you and me

Could take a carriage ride through Central Park

All the elves are busy

On Macy’s eighth floor

It’s good to know there is still a miracle on 34th

But what I love the most

Is holding you this close

This is what they made the Season for

Those spending Christmas In

Ooohhh another Christmas In

Another Christmas In

New York